Lack of decorum: Dhankhar walks out of panel meet

13:45

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walked out of a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Friday due to a 'lack of decorum', House sources said.





However, according to a source in an opposition party, the Chairman walked out as there were sharp differences between ruling and opposition members over the demand for a discussion on the issues of 'duplicate' voter id (EPIC) numbers and sending bills for scrutiny by parliamentary committees.





The meeting was convened on a day heated exchanges were witnessed in the Upper House between treasury and opposition benches over remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Ramji Lal Suman.





Speaking in the Rajya Sabha recently, Suman had called Sanga a 'traitor'.





In protest, Karni Sena workers vandalised his residence in Agra on Wednesday.





The Rajya Sabha saw a brief adjournment and a walkout by opposition over this issue on Friday.





The Opposition MPs condemned the attack on his residence, while ministers and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MPs slammed Suman for his remarks and demanded an unqualified apology from him. -- PTI