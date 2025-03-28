India's 1st Trump Branded Office To Be Built In Pune

09:38





"Estimated to be finished by 2029, the 1.6 million square foot centre is expected to generate sales exceeding Rs 2,500 crore," Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, told Business Standard.





The project will be undertaken in a joint partnership between Tribeca developers and Pune-based realty company Kundan Spaces. The property will feature two glass towers with over 27 floors of office space.





"One tower will offer for-sale strata offices, while the other will provide larger leasable offices, catering to a range of business needs," Tribeca Developers and Kundan Spaces said in a joint statement.





"The ballpark investment figure including land, construction is expected to be close to Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,700 crore," Mehta added.





Speaking about the interest in the Pune project, Mehta said there is strong interest from all sorts of tenants, including those from retail, large format, global capability centre companies and mid-size office takers.





Highlighting that there is a shortage of global-level office spaces for mid-sized business in India with most spaces tailored towards full floor plates and large leasing, Mehta said that many businesses would want an address that helps add value to their brand and work in the best office buildings.









Sanket Koul, Business Standard

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organization in India, has announced the launch of the Trump World Centre in Pune, marking the US-based conglomerate's foray into the commercial real estate space in India.