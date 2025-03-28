India ready to help: PM on Thailand, Myanmar quake

15:05

A worker cries in the wake of the earthquake. Ann Wang/Reuters





"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand," Modi said on X. "India stands ready to offer all possible assistance."





Myanmar's junta has declared an "emergency situation' across a swathe of the center of the country, including in second city Mandalay and the isolated, military-built capital of Naypyidaw.





An "emergency situation' was declared in Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago and Magway regions as well as eastern Shan state.





Thailand's prime minister has declared its capital Bangkok an "emergency zone' after a powerful earthquake hit neighboring Myanmar. A large building in the Chatuchak Park area collapsed, killing one, and there is damage reported across the city.

India is willing to send assistance to Myanmar following Friday's massive earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.