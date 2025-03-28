India closely tracking treatment of minorities in Pak: FM

12:26

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, responding to a question on 'Crime and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan', External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "We follow very closely and track the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. In February (2025), there were 10 cases of atrocities against the Hindu community and three incidents related to the Sikh community. There were two cases pertaining to the Ahmedia community and one pertaining to the Christian community. We take up these cases on an international level. Our representative at UNHRC pointed out that Pakistan is a country where "human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values are state policies"."