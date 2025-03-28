HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India closely tracking treatment of minorities in Pak: FM

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
12:26
image
During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, responding to a question on 'Crime and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan', External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "We follow very closely and track the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. In February (2025), there were 10 cases of atrocities against the Hindu community and three incidents related to the Sikh community. There were two cases pertaining to the Ahmedia community and one pertaining to the Christian community. We take up these cases on an international level. Our representative at UNHRC pointed out that Pakistan is a country where "human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values are state policies"."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will Rahul raise BJP's hackles during US tour in April?
LIVE! Will Rahul raise BJP's hackles during US tour in April?

'A Tsunami is coming on April 2': Oppn on tariff war
'A Tsunami is coming on April 2': Oppn on tariff war

Opposition MPs in India's Rajya Sabha raised concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, demanding the government clarify its response and engage in discussions with opposition parties. Leaders like P Chidambaram and...

FIR against Kejriwal for 'misuse' of public money
FIR against Kejriwal for 'misuse' of public money

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money by putting up large hoardings in the national capital in 2019. The FIR was filed on the orders of a court,...

'India Has No Need To Support Baloch Movement'
'India Has No Need To Support Baloch Movement'

'When so many young Baloch men and women are willingly volunteering as fighters and even suicide bombers.'

SC backs free speech, quashes FIR against Congress MP
SC backs free speech, quashes FIR against Congress MP

The Supreme Court of India has quashed an FIR filed against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song. The court ruled that freedom of speech and expression is an integral part of democracy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD