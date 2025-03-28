HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'I Don't Care How Much It Costs. Please Save My Mum'

Fri, 28 March 2025
"I have to start this article on Living Will on a personal note.
After my husband was diagnosed with metastasised Stage 4 cancer and in the next five months, we discussed death many times.
I then promised him that I would not put him in an ICU or a ventilator, and that I would take care of him at home.
The concept of a Living Will was unknown a decade ago. So, I could only give my word to him that I would be with him when he left the world.
The day he breathed his last, I was with him, holding his hand and talking to him. Our son was there. So also his elder sisters, my mother, my siblings... We gave him a very emotional but loving farewell.
In the one week when my husband was bedridden, one person who gave me the maximum strength and support was Dr Rajagopal of Palliam India. He had also arranged palliative care for my husband at home.
Known as the father of palliative care, Dr Rajagopal was instrumental in setting up India's first palliative care unit, the Institute of Palliative Medicine in Kerala, in 1993 when not many in India had heard of palliative care.
Even WHO passed a resolution integrating palliative care as a part of healthcare only on January 23, 2014.
The first assignment I did a month after my husband's death was following Dr Rajagopal around while he was taking care of his patients who were very sick and on palliative care in the interiors of Kerala.
As I travelled with him, we spoke on many issues but one thing he said, refused to leave me even today."

