Hyd woman held for killing 14-day-old daughter over husband's ill health

18:02





The woman took the extreme step, as her husband, who was suffering from kidney failure, was undergoing treatment in a hospital.





She reportedly believed it would be difficult to care for the child as she grew up, the police said.





The woman's husband lodged a complaint at the Mailardevpally police station on March 25, stating that while he was at work, his wife called him to say their daughter had been found dead in a water bucket in the bathroom.





Based on his complaint, a case was registered.





During questioning, the woman allegedly confessed to killing her daughter by placing her in the water bucket, causing her to drown, a police official said.





The woman, who had given birth to the baby on March 11, was subsequently arrested.





The family, originally from Tamil Nadu, moved to Hyderabad four years ago and worked as labourers in a food unit, police added. -- PTI

A 30-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu was arrested for allegedly killing her 14-day-old daughter at their residence in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday.