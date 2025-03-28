Hrithik all set to become a director in this film...

13:11





Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father and a filmmaker, took to social media to confirm the news. "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!" he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan is set to don the director's hat for the highly anticipated 'Krrish 4', the latest installment in the superhero franchise. Hrithik, who has starred in the previous three blockbuster films of the franchise, will also act in the movie.