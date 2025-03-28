HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hrithik all set to become a director in this film...

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
13:11
image
Hrithik Roshan is set to don the director's hat for the highly anticipated 'Krrish 4', the latest installment in the superhero franchise. Hrithik, who has starred in the previous three blockbuster films of the franchise, will also act in the movie. 

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father and a filmmaker, took to social media to confirm the news. "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!" he wrote.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC junks plea for FIR over cash recovery row
LIVE! SC junks plea for FIR over cash recovery row

7.7 strong quake rocks Bangkok, epicentre in Myanmar
7.7 strong quake rocks Bangkok, epicentre in Myanmar

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail
Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, facing backlash for his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has moved the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail. Kamra, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district,...

SC praises protesting farmer leader as he breaks fast
SC praises protesting farmer leader as he breaks fast

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on an indefinite hunger strike in support of various demands, has broken his fast after the Punjab government intervened and dispersed protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders. The...

'Please Save My Mum'
'Please Save My Mum'

'Doctors feel they have a duty to prolong a heartbeat at all costs.''And a son or a daughter feels, I can't let my mum die. I have to save her at all costs.''They think saving is just prolonging life. But the person suffers.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD