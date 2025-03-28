HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Happy anniversary to a woman of substance

Fri, 28 March 2025
11:03
image
Nirupama Menon Rao shares this image with her husband writing on X: "Our 50th wedding anniversary on March 27. Half a century..This past year has been perhaps the most challenging I've had . Surgery in April followed by three months of chemotherapy and radiation, with family as strength. I'm feeling good, energetic and back to my normal, frenetic routine now.. traveling, speaking, writing and my beloved @SouthSymphony . I've learnt that this fight is the one war we must all fight to win. No declarations of truce! With forbearance, with faith, always with hope in your heart. (And following your doctor's advice!) #StrengthInPurpose #LifeLessons #FightBack #strongwomen #Hope #YouAreNotAlone #TogetherWeCan #MakeADifference #NotOut #Anniversary."

She was the first woman spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs and the first woman high commissioner to Sri Lanka and the first woman ambassador to China before being appointed Foreign Secretary in 2009. She was Foreign Secretary from 2009-2011 and served as ambassador to the United States 2011-2013.

