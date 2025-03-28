Gold scales new high of Rs 92,150 per 10 g

22:35

File image





The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had finished at Rs 91,050 per 10 grams on Thursday.





In FY25, gold prices have increased by Rs 23,730 or 35 per cent from Rs 68,420 per 10 grams on April 1 last year.





Continuing the momentum for the third straight session, gold of 99.5 percent purity jumped by Rs 1,100 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 91,700 per 10 grams.





It had concluded at Rs 90,600 per 10 grams in the previous market close.





"Gold prices continues the bullish momentum and set a new record high on Friday. The gold rise is being driven by the fear of an escalating global trade war and its implications for economic development," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.





Silver prices surged by Rs 1,300 to trade near a record high at Rs 1,03,000 per kg against Thursday's closing level of Rs 1,01,700 per kg. -- PTI

