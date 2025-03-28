Girl found dead, raped, with hands severed; dad held

11:18

Representational image





In a report by the New York Post, Keimani Latigue's mutilated body was found in a burnt-out house in Toledo on Monday, six days after her family reported her missing in what one cop described as "one of the most horrific cases I've ever heard."





Keimani, who was just days away from her 14th birthday, was found with her hands removed and her head nearly chopped off on the second floor of the vacant home.





While family members were pleading with the public to help find Keimani, her father, Darnell Jones, appeared on local news and said he last saw his daughter the night of March 16 after she called him to say she was scared to be home alone.





"It seemed like somebody was trying to break into the house," the 33-year-old claimed his daughter told him, and said he drove over to the house around 12:30 a.m. Keimani lived with her grandmother, Dorothy Latigue, who was not home at the time, and two dogs.





Keimanis mother, Tiara Kasten, said she last saw her daughter on March 15, when Jones brought the girl to her home.

Apparently my mother gave him permission, and honestly it was just loving on my kid. We play video games, she told WTVG, adding that Keimani would only go to school, play basketball and go home.

When Dorothy Latigue came home, she found the house in disarray, with the teens underclothes by the couch and her pajamas on the dining room floor.

The stove was on, and Keimanis keys and glasses, which she couldnt see without, were still there, the grieving grandmother told WTVG.

After Jones gave inconsistent statements to Toledo police about Keimanis whereabouts and what the two did together, cops issued a warrant for his arrest on Sunday, according to charging documents.

A 13-year-old Ohio girl was discovered murdered, raped and with her hands cut off inside an abandoned home, and police shot and arrested her "animal' father -- who had appeared on TV to raise awareness about her disappearance -- the next day.