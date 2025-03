Four family members found dead in Karnataka's Kodagu

21:08





The deceased have been identified as Nagi (32), her seven-year-old daughter Cauvery, and Nagi's parents, Kariya (75) and Gauri (70), police added.





The police suspect Nagi's husband, Girish (35), to be behind the killings, as he is currently absconding.





The incident, according to the police, came to light when Nagi and Girish's co-workers from a coffee estate went looking for them after they failed to report for work.





Nagi, Girish, and their daughter had been staying at Kariya's house, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.





"A case of murder has been registered, and teams have been formed to track down Girish, who is the prime suspect," a senior police officer stated. -- PTI

