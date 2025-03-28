HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four family members found dead in Karnataka's Kodagu

Fri, 28 March 2025
21:08
Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Ponnampet taluk of this district on Friday, the police said. 

The deceased have been identified as Nagi (32), her seven-year-old daughter Cauvery, and Nagi's parents, Kariya (75) and Gauri (70), police added. 

The police suspect Nagi's husband, Girish (35), to be behind the killings, as he is currently absconding. 

The incident, according to the police, came to light when Nagi and Girish's co-workers from a coffee estate went looking for them after they failed to report for work. 

Nagi, Girish, and their daughter had been staying at Kariya's house, police said, adding that an investigation is underway. 

"A case of murder has been registered, and teams have been formed to track down Girish, who is the prime suspect," a senior police officer stated. -- PTI

