Forex kitty jumps $4.52 bn to $658.8 bn

Fri, 28 March 2025
18:07
The country's forex reserves jumped by $4.529 billion to $658.8 billion during the week ended March 21, the RBI said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $305 million to $654.271 billion. 

This is the third consecutive week of rise in the kitty, which has been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024. 

For the week ended March 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.669 billion to $558.856 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Gold reserves increased by $2.883 billion to $77.275 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $22 million to $18.24 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

