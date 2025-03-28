HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fish and meat shops in Varanasi to remain closed during Navratri

Fri, 28 March 2025
In a first, Varanasi Municipal Corporation has said that all fish and meat shops within its limits will remain closed during Navratri. 

A proposal regarding this was passed unanimously at an executive council meeting of the municipal corporation on Thursday. 

Announcing the decision on Friday, Mayor Ashok Tiwari said, "Considering the religious significance of Kashi and sentiments of the devotees, it has been decided to close all fish and meat shops during Navratri." 

Any shopkeeper found violating this order will face strict action, he said. 

The decision has drawn strong criticism from a section of corporators, who argued it will impact the livelihoods of thousands of people. 

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation comprises 100 corporators, including 14 from the Muslim community. 

Alipur corporator Raazia Begum said the decision was taken by the 12-member executive council and the mayor. 

"We will oppose this decision when it comes to the House," she said. -- PTI

