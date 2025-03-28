Fish and meat shops in Varanasi to remain closed during Navratri

17:17

File image





A proposal regarding this was passed unanimously at an executive council meeting of the municipal corporation on Thursday.





Announcing the decision on Friday, Mayor Ashok Tiwari said, "Considering the religious significance of Kashi and sentiments of the devotees, it has been decided to close all fish and meat shops during Navratri."





Any shopkeeper found violating this order will face strict action, he said.





The decision has drawn strong criticism from a section of corporators, who argued it will impact the livelihoods of thousands of people.





The Varanasi Municipal Corporation comprises 100 corporators, including 14 from the Muslim community.





Alipur corporator Raazia Begum said the decision was taken by the 12-member executive council and the mayor.





"We will oppose this decision when it comes to the House," she said. -- PTI

