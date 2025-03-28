Exchanges to choose between Tuesday and Thursday for derivatives expiry

09:55





Currently, the BSE and National Stock Exchange use Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, as expiry days for single stock and index derivatives contracts, a practice formalised in January 2025. NSE recently proposed shifting its final settlement day to Monday, prompting SEBI to step in and formalise the framework.





Given SEBI's latest proposal, the exchange may have to withdraw the plan. The move to standardise the expiry days of equity derivatives contracts across stock exchanges is aimed at balancing market stability, investor protection, and innovation.





The move comes amid a surge in derivatives trading volumes, particularly in index options on expiry days, which has raised concerns over concentration risk and market integrity. All other equity derivatives including benchmark index futures, non-benchmark index futures/options, and single stock futures/options will have a minimum tenure of one month, with expiries set for the last Tuesday or Thursday of each month.





Exchanges will now require SEBI's prior approval to launch or modify any contract expiry or settlement day.





Sebi has cancelled the registration of 72 research analysts (RAs) who were either inactive, had not paid renewal fee or did not wish to renew the licence.





A few research analysts submitted to Sebi that they had secured new registrations while around 49 of the RAs did not reply to the show-cause notice sent by the regulator.







Sebi said the main motive behind the cancellation was to prevent misuse of their expired certificate of registration on unaware investors. It further added that these RAs will continue to be liable for anything done or omitted to be done as RAs irrespective of cancellation.

