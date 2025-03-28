Elderly couple dies by suicide after losing Rs 50 lakh to cyber fraud in K'taka

21:36





Diogjeron Santan Nazareth (82) and his wife Flaviana (79), residents of Beedi village in Khanapur, had no children, police added.





A two-page handwritten death note left behind by Diogjeron stated their decision to end their lives and requested that no one be blamed, as they did not want to live at the mercy of anyone, police said.





The incident came to light on Thursday when neighbours found Flaviana lifeless on the bed, while Diogjeron's body was discovered in the underground water tank of their house, they added.





Diogjeron, a retired Maharashtra government secretariat employee, died by stabbing himself in the neck. Injuries were also found on his wrist, police said.





Flaviana is suspected to have consumed poison, though confirmation awaits the autopsy report, they added. In the death note, Diogjeron named two individuals Sumit Birra and Anil Yadav.





He wrote that Birra, who claimed to be a telecom department official from New Delhi, informed him that a SIM card had been fraudulently purchased in his name and was being used for harassment and illegal advertisements.





Birra later transferred the call to Yadav, who claimed to be from the Crime Branch. -- PTI

