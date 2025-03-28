HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
ED raids Noida couple who shot adult webcam videos for porn websites

Fri, 28 March 2025
The Enforcement Directorate Friday raided the premises of a Noida-based couple who allegedly shot adult videos of models over a webcam at their residence and supplied it to a Cyprus company known for hosting international pornographic sites, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also recorded the statement of some models, who used to feature in these videos, as they were found during the raids that were undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The investigation is being conducted against a company named Subdigi Ventures Private Limited, they said.

The owners of the company are a Noida-based couple who allegedly ran an adult webcam streaming studio from their residence for a Cyprus-based company namely Technius Limited, the sources said.

Technius Limited runs adult websites like Xhamster and Stripchat, they said.

The ED sources said the couple used to receive "foreign remittance" in their bank accounts by "wrongly" giving the purpose code to the banks as advertising, market research and public opinion polling services.

They said Rs 15.66 crore have been identified in the bank accounts of the company and its directors till now. -- PTI

