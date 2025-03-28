HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi police files FIR against Arvind Kejriwal

Fri, 28 March 2025
11:38
Delhi police on Friday informed the Rouse Avenue court that they have registered an FIR on a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others. 

The complainant has alleged a Violation of the Defacement of Public Property Act in the Dwarka area. The Rouse Avenue court on March 11, 2025, gave a direction to the Delhi police to register an FIR and file a compliance report.

Delhi police submitted a compliance report before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal and informed that FIR has been registered. Delhi police also submitted that the investigation is in progress, and it is an old case, and they require some time to investigate the matter. 

The matter is listed for the next hearing on April 18, 2025. The court on March 11 directed the Delhi police to file an FIR on a complaint filed against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and MCD Councillor Nitika Sharma in a matter related to the defacement of public property in the Dwarka area in 2019. -- ANI

