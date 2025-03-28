HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cash row judge's transfer 'darkest day': Bar Assn

Fri, 28 March 2025
19:09
Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma
Strongly opposing the transfer of Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad high court, its Bar Association president on Friday called it the "darkest day for India's judiciary" and announced they will boycott his swearing-in ceremony. 

Justice Varma's transfer notification comes days after a large amount of cash was allegedly found at his official residence in Delhi. 

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended his transfer to the Allahabad high court. 

The Centre notified his repatriation on Friday. 

The Allahabad high court lawyers have been on strike since Tuesday, and Friday marks the fourth day of their protest against the transfer.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari on Friday said, "The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has decided to boycott his swearing-in ceremony. Our strike may change its form, but the fight will continue." 

Tiwari further stated, "I don't know what compelled the government to issue this transfer notification, but we still trust that it will intervene. We have called an emergency meeting tonight with senior advocates to decide our next course of action." 

Asserting that the transfer was unfair, Tiwari said, "We are fighting for the common people. This is injustice, and the Allahabad high court has been turned into a dumping ground." -- PTI

