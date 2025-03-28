HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bangkok quake: Mild tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal

Fri, 28 March 2025
14:05
Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok. The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa. 

Mild tremors were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas. According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor. 

In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located. However, no damage has been reported so far, police said. PTI

