HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army officer booked for raping policewoman in Bhopal

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
19:26
image
An Army officer has been charged with raping a female police constable on the pretext of marriage in Bhopal city, the police said on Friday. 

Varun Pratap Singh (48), a Lieutenant Colonel currently posted in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was booked on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 69 (sexual intercourse by using deceitful means or making a false promise of marriage) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) on a complaint filed by the 42-year-old victim, they said citing the first information report. 

When contacted, Bhopal Police Women Security assistant commissioner Nidhi Saxena said the accused was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army and "We have informed his unit (about the case)." 

"If he comes down for interrogation, then its fine, otherwise arrest procedure would have to be followed," Saxena said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Ashwin strikes; RCB lose 2nd wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: Ashwin strikes; RCB lose 2nd wicket

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Salman wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram': Cleric
LIVE! Salman wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram': Cleric

HC orders CBI to submit RG Kar doc's murder case diary
HC orders CBI to submit RG Kar doc's murder case diary

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the case diary initially prepared by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and...

Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case
Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court in a case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD