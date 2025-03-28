Army officer booked for raping policewoman in Bhopal

19:26





Varun Pratap Singh (48), a Lieutenant Colonel currently posted in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was booked on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 69 (sexual intercourse by using deceitful means or making a false promise of marriage) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) on a complaint filed by the 42-year-old victim, they said citing the first information report.





When contacted, Bhopal Police Women Security assistant commissioner Nidhi Saxena said the accused was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army and "We have informed his unit (about the case)."





"If he comes down for interrogation, then its fine, otherwise arrest procedure would have to be followed," Saxena said. -- PTI

