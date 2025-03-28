HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

All Indians in Thailand safe after earthquake

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
16:59
image
The Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a statement on Friday, assuring that it is closely monitoring the situation after powerful earthquake tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand. 

According to the embassy, no untoward incidents involving Indian citizens have been reported so far. The embassy is in close coordination with Thai authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Thailand. 

In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. This number is available 24/7 for assistance. 

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate in Chiang Mai have confirmed that all staff members are safe. The embassy is working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and provide assistance if needed. 

"After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," the Indian Embassy in Thailand said in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! 90 missing in building collapse in Bangkok after quake
LIVE! 90 missing in building collapse in Bangkok after quake

Cash row judge absent from HC administrative panels
Cash row judge absent from HC administrative panels

Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in the cash discovery row following a fire at his residence, has been excluded from all administrative committees of the Delhi High Court. The committees were recently reconstituted, with all other...

Woman's body found in suitcase, husband attempts suicide
Woman's body found in suitcase, husband attempts suicide

The husband of a 32-year-old woman, found dead in a suitcase in Bengaluru, is the main suspect in her murder. He fled to Pune after the crime and attempted suicide by consuming poison. The police have detained him and are awaiting his...

Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans
Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans

'The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD