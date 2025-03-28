Airtel Lands India's 20th Undersea Cable To Connect With Africa, Europe

14:12





The 2Africa Pearls that Airtel announced is India's 20th undersea cable and it will have a data transfer rate of 100 terabits per second (Tbps). Airtel has partnered with Meta, the social media giant, and center3, a subsidiary of the Saudi Telecommunications Company, for laying the cable.





A month ago Airtel had announced the landing of the 21,700 km-long SEA-ME-WE 6 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-West Europe-6, or SMW6) optical fibre communications cable in Chennai. It connects India to Singapore and Marseilles in France and has 220 Tbps of global capacity. 2Africa Pearls is expected to help businesses to 'seamlessly access' international connectivity and data centre services, said Airtel.





Earlier cables have been integrated with the company's data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, at its facilities. The company said it is "aggressively diversifying' its global cable network of 400,000 Rkms (route km) in 50 countries and five continents.







Subhayan Chakraborty, Business Standard "We will continue investing in global cable systems and future-proof our network with an aim to deliver high uptime, reliability, and superior quality network to our customers," said Sharat Sinha, director & CEO, Airtel Business.

Bharti Airtel announced landing in Mumbai a subsea cable that will connect India to Africa and Europe via West Asia. It is part of the 2Africa system, which will be the world's longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning over 45,000 km.