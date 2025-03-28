AIADMK members evicted en masse from TN assembly

19:44

Shortly after the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to raise a specific issue before the House but Appavu dissuaded saying the LoP could take up the matter only after obtaining prior permission from the Chair.





The main opposition legislators, however, took exception to the Speaker's ruling and insisted that Palaniswami be allowed to speak.





However, Appavu remained firm and asked deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to commence his reply to the House.





As Udhayanidhi stood up, the AIADMK members created ruckus, stalling the reply. With the opposition members unrelenting, the Speaker ordered the assembly marshals to evict them for disrupting the House proceedings.





He later barred them from taking part in the rest of the session today. Speaking after their expulsion, Chief Minister M K Stalin said AIADMK, and also the party with whom it wanted to forge electoral ties, should play the role of constructive opposition parties and desist from spreading rumours on the breakdown of law and order in the state.





"During the Zero Hour Palaniswami attempted to raise a question on a law and order issue without prior notice to the Speaker... it was the AIADMK members who tried to hinder the assembly proceedings," Stalin stated. -- PTI

