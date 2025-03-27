Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house

16:36

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for alleged involvement in the murder of a 24-year-old woman on March 20 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.





Bhavna Singh was shot at during a liquor party in a rented house in Indore and she was dumped outside a hospital by the accused, where she died some time later, the official said.





"We have arrested Mukul Yadav, his brother Ashu Yadav and their friend Swasti Rai from a bypass road between Delhi and Gwalior. We had earlier declared a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to their arrest. The three accused were having a liquor party with their friend Bhavna Singh on March 20. A dispute over music being played at the party led to Mukul Yadav shooting Singh in the head," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters.





Bhavna Singh was originally from Gwalior and had come to Indore to become a makeup artist, he said.





"The accused left her in front of a private hospital and fled. She died during treatment. The three accused, after fleeing, were hiding in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh and were planning to flee to Nepal. We have recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridge-filled magazines," he said.





The police probe has found the Yadav siblings were involved in online betting, the DCP said, adding 28 mobile phones, more than 50 ATM cards, some laptops, passbooks of more than 60 bank accounts have been recovered from the accused.





These accounts have several lakh rupees and we have frozen transactions related to them, Vishwakarma said.





Apart from the case related to the shooting and murder, a separate FIR has been lodged in connection with online betting and a special team has been formed to probe it, he added. -- PTI