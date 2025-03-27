Wipro Bags Pound 500 Mn, 10-Year Deal With UK's Phoenix Group

09:41





This will be one of the biggest publicly announced deals for Wipro since 2020.As part of this transformational initiative, a number of Phoenix employees will transition to Wipro. The exact number was not disclosed.





The project is designed to deliver life and pension business administration for the ReAssure business and accelerate Phoenix Group's operational transformation.





Andy Briggs, Phoenix Group's CEO said: "Wipro's expertise in technology and service makes them ideally placed to help us deliver outstanding service and value for our ReAssure customers on their journey to and through retirement."





Under the terms of the deal, Wipro's existing FCA-regulated entity, Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited (WFOSL), will deliver comprehensive life and pension administration services to Phoenix's ReAssure customers.





These services will encompass policy administration, claims processing, customer service support, data management and reporting, compliance and regulatory support.





"This engagement with Phoenix Group marks an important milestone in the evolution of our work with financial institutions in UK," said Omkar Nisal, CEO, Europe, Wipro Limited and non-executive chairman, WFOSL. Wipro will also strengthen its UK presence by establishing additional technology and operational service hubs.







Wipro on Wednesday announced that it had won a 500 million (around Rs 5,500 crore), 10-year strategic deal with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business.