HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Wipro Bags Pound 500 Mn, 10-Year Deal With UK's Phoenix Group

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
09:41
image
Wipro on Wednesday announced that it had won a 500 million (around Rs 5,500 crore), 10-year strategic deal with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business. 

This will be one of the biggest publicly announced deals for Wipro since 2020.As part of this transformational initiative, a number of Phoenix employees will transition to Wipro. The exact number was not disclosed.

The project is designed to deliver life and pension business administration for the ReAssure business and accelerate Phoenix Group's operational transformation.

Andy Briggs, Phoenix Group's CEO said: "Wipro's expertise in technology and service makes them ideally placed to help us deliver outstanding service and value for our ReAssure customers on their journey to and through retirement."

Under the terms of the deal, Wipro's existing FCA-regulated entity, Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited (WFOSL), will deliver comprehensive life and pension administration services to Phoenix's ReAssure customers.

These services will encompass policy administration, claims processing, customer service support, data management and reporting, compliance and regulatory support.

"This engagement with Phoenix Group marks an important milestone in the evolution of our work with financial institutions in UK," said Omkar Nisal, CEO, Europe, Wipro Limited and non-executive chairman, WFOSL. Wipro will also strengthen its UK presence by establishing additional technology and operational service hubs. 

These hubs will be supported by a team of experts from both Phoenix Group and Wipro. Wipro will also strengthen its UK presence by establishing additional technology and operational service hubs. These hubs will be supported by a team of experts from both Phoenix Group and Wipro. They will work collaboratively to further enhance customer experience. 

Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Teen kidnapped and raped in graveyard in UP's Ghaziabad
LIVE! Teen kidnapped and raped in graveyard in UP's Ghaziabad

Police quiz staff at Justice Varma's home in cash probe
Police quiz staff at Justice Varma's home in cash probe

A team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma and questioned the staff and security personnel as part of an investigation into the alleged...

2 children die, over dozen fall sick at Lucknow rehab
2 children die, over dozen fall sick at Lucknow rehab

At least two children died and several others fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning at a government rehabilitation centre for children in the Para area in Lucknow, officials said.

'Nazdik Dushman -- Fire!'
'Nazdik Dushman -- Fire!'

All hell broke loose.He knew the enemy was close.Then he heard the deep-throated and comforting thudding as his LMG across the stream went into action.Nanavatty was relieved that his men were in the fight with spirit.

Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?
Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?

As he was dismissed for just eight runs, KKR fans served him a brutal reminder of his old 'loyalty' remark.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD