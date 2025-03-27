HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex wilts over Trump's tariff on US auto imports

Thu, 27 March 2025
10:25
Indian markets opened under pressure on Thursday after Donald Trump announced 25 per cent flat tariffs on US auto imports effective April 2nd 2025. 

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,422.45, dipping 64.40 points or -0.27 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 77,089.12, losing 199.38 points or -0.26 per cent.

Donald Trump announced to impose 25 per cent tariff on US auto imports. The new levy marks a significant escalation in the president's trade war. The most impacted countries are Canada, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, and Japan. 

Experts stated that Indian markets will face volatility today due to trade disruptions caused by these tariffs and the volatility in the other major markets. -- ANI

