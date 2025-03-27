HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
12:13
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Saugat e Modi scheme is likely to benefit 3.2 million under-privileged Muslims before Eid ul Fitr.

The scheme's announcement has drawn criticism from Opposition parties who say Modi is trying to woo Muslim voters before the Bihar assembly elections later this year. The programme was launched from Nizamuddin in Delhi by BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

BJP Minority Morcha national President Jamal Siddiqui, who heads this initiative across India, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com what Saugat e Modi is all about and why it is not appeasement of Muslims as the Opposition claims it is.

Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Khallas! Security cramping my style, says Salman
LIVE! Khallas! Security cramping my style, says Salman

IIT prof booked after student dies during excavation
IIT prof booked after student dies during excavation

An IIT Delhi professor has been booked for alleged negligence following the death of a PhD student during excavation work near the archaeological site of Lothal in Gujarat. The incident occurred in November 2024 when the student, Surabhi...

'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'
'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'

'During Eid Muslims get Eidi, but Opposition parties never gave that to them.''When PM Modi is giving Eidi to Muslims Opposition leaders are getting upset.'

'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'
'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'

'Shivaji and Sambhaji followed the gospel of humanity.'They did not discriminate based on religion, caste, or colour.' 'That is the beauty of Shivaji and Sambhaji's Hindvi Swaraj.'

Maha angle to gangster killed in encounter in Chennai
Maha angle to gangster killed in encounter in Chennai

Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have increased security at the Irani locality following the killing of a robber from an Irani gang based there in an encounter with police in Chennai. Jaffer Gulam Hussein Irani was shot dead by police after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD