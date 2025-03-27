HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Safety concerns': Man fixes wife's wedding to lover

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
18:22
image
A man arranged his wife's marriage to her lover, citing concerns for his own safety after he learnt about the recent murder of a husband allegedly by his wife and her lover in Meerut. 

Bablu, a resident of the Katar Mishra village, Dhanghta police station area, facilitated the marriage of his wife Radhika to Vishal Kumar on Monday. 

Bablu, who works as a labourer in another state, married Radhika, originally from the Gorakhpur district, in 2017. 

They have two children. 

According to locals, Radhika had been involved in a relationship with Vishal, also from the same village, for the past year-and-a-half. 

When Bablu discovered the affair, he asked Radhika to end it, but she refused. 

Instead of escalating the situation, Bablu decided to arrange their marriage. 

On Monday, he took Radhika and Vishal to Dhanghta Tehsil, where an agreement was prepared, and the couple got married at a temple in the presence of villagers. 

Bablu said that he had noticed Radhika's involvement with Vishal and had repeatedly asked her to stop, but she did not comply. 

"I decided to arrange their marriage to avoid potential harm to myself. In recent days, we have seen that husbands have been killed by their wives," Bablu said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: LSG opt to bowl first against SRH
IPL Updates: LSG opt to bowl first against SRH

LIVE! 2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter
LIVE! 2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter

Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so
Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so

During the visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said.

2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah
2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that two more constituents of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Hurriyat Conference, J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have abandoned separatism and pledged allegiance to the new...

Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series
Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series

His potential absence from the England tour signals a major transition in India's leadership and batting order.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD