'Safety concerns': Man fixes wife's wedding to lover

Bablu, a resident of the Katar Mishra village, Dhanghta police station area, facilitated the marriage of his wife Radhika to Vishal Kumar on Monday.





Bablu, who works as a labourer in another state, married Radhika, originally from the Gorakhpur district, in 2017.





They have two children.





According to locals, Radhika had been involved in a relationship with Vishal, also from the same village, for the past year-and-a-half.





When Bablu discovered the affair, he asked Radhika to end it, but she refused.





Instead of escalating the situation, Bablu decided to arrange their marriage.





On Monday, he took Radhika and Vishal to Dhanghta Tehsil, where an agreement was prepared, and the couple got married at a temple in the presence of villagers.





Bablu said that he had noticed Radhika's involvement with Vishal and had repeatedly asked her to stop, but she did not comply.





"I decided to arrange their marriage to avoid potential harm to myself. In recent days, we have seen that husbands have been killed by their wives," Bablu said. -- PTI

