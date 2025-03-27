HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russian president Putin to visit India 'soon'

Thu, 27 March 2025
14:41
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India soon, said Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. "Preparations are being made for the President's visit," he confirmed in a televised address today. 

While addressing the "Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda" conference through a video, Lavrov said that India is currently making arrangements for the visit of the Russian President. The conference is jointly hosted by the Embassy of India in Russia and the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). 

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Putin will be visiting India following the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his first foreign visit to Russia following re-election in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. "[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said as quoted by Russian News Agency Tass.

