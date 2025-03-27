Russian president Putin to visit India 'soon'

14:41





The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Putin will be visiting India following the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made his first foreign visit to Russia following re-election in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. "[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said as quoted by Russian News Agency Tass.

