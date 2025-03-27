HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Pune bus fire horror: Driver arrested on discharge from hospital

Thu, 27 March 2025
17:20
image
The driver of a private firm's bus that caught fire in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area on March 19, leading to the deaths of four employees and injuries to six, was arrested on Thursday, a police official said. 

Janardhan Hambardekar, who was among those injured in the horrific incident, was placed under arrest after he was discharged from a private hospital, the official said. 

"We have arrested him after he was discharged from hospital today. He will now be produced in court," Hinjewadi police station senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said. 

Four employees of Vyoma Graphics at Hinjewadi near Pune lost their lives after driver Hambardekar, using highly inflammable chemical benzene, allegedly set the running bus on fire in the morning that day, as per police. 

According to the police, the driver wanted to take revenge, as he had a dispute with some staffers of the company, and was also upset over a salary cut. -- PTI

