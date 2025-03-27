Prime Minister Internship Scheme: A Report Card

16:46

Reliance Industries among others provides internship opportunities





The parliamentary panel, while taking note of the issues facing the scheme such as mismatch between the number of internship opportunities offered and actual participation, imbalanced gender ratio of interns and under utilisation of funds by the scheme has directed MCA to take prompt corrective actions and mass outreach programmes.





In the first round of the scheme's pilot project, more than 127,000 internship opportunities were provided and 115,000 in the second round.Starting December 2024, around 8,700 interns have joined from more than 28,000 candidates who have accepted the offers so far, the report said. Around 72 per cent of the total interns were males and 28 per cent females.





Location is an important consideration and ideal travel distance is between five and 10 kilometres, MCA told the committee on the feedback it had gathered on the scheme.





The maximum interns who have joined the scheme are from Uttar Pradesh (1,234), followed by Assam (994), Bihar (715) and Madhya Pradesh (693).Longer duration of internships, lack of alignment between candidates' interests and the roles offered was also among the reasons cited by the MCA for the low acceptance of the scheme, besides the request for bringing down the age criteria for applicants from ITIs and polytechnics.







Ruchika Chitravanshi, Business Standard The ministry informed the committee that it is carrying out concurrent evaluation of the scheme, through a feedback survey being conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, Delhi School of Economics, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Jubilant Foodworks Limited, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Eicher Motors have emerged as the top five companies to provide internship opportunities under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), according to the standing committee report on demands for grants by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA).