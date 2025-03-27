HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Out on bail for rape, man kidnaps same girl again

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
15:07
image
A man, released on bail in a case related to the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl last year, has allegedly kidnapped the same girl again, prompting a fresh police investigation, officials said on Thursday.

Police have launched a search operation to rescue the girl and arrest the man who is alleged to have carried out the latest kidnapping on Saturday with help from his parents and another relative. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said Ashish Saroj (23) had allegedly kidnapped the 15-year-old girl on April 5, 2024 and held her captive for three months, during which he repeatedly raped her. 

After she was found in July 2024, Saroj was arrested and jailed under sections of rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

However, Saroj was released on bail by the Allahabad High Court this February of this year. According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother at Bhadohi Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday, Saroj, kidnapped the girl again on March 22 with the help of his parents and a male relative.

"Based on the complaint from the family members, we have registered an FIR of kidnapping against Saroj, his parents, and a male relative. We have formed teams to recover the victim and efforts are underway to arrest Saroj," SP Manglik said on Thursday. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pvt data, passwords of US security officials found online
LIVE! Pvt data, passwords of US security officials found online

'Black comedy': Stalin slams Yogi's remarks on...
'Black comedy': Stalin slams Yogi's remarks on...

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the language row, calling his remarks "political black comedy." Stalin said his state was not opposing a language, but its...

Ganga Jal sprinkled in Odisha assembly after cop entry
Ganga Jal sprinkled in Odisha assembly after cop entry

Legislators of the opposition BJD in Odisha sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' in the state Assembly, alleging that the House had been "spiritually polluted" by the entry of policemen. The incident follows a protest by Congress members demanding a...

'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'
'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'

'Shivaji and Sambhaji followed the gospel of humanity.'They did not discriminate based on religion, caste, or colour.' 'That is the beauty of Shivaji and Sambhaji's Hindvi Swaraj.'

'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'
'Saugat e Modi Is Not Muslim Appeasement'

'During Eid Muslims get Eidi, but Opposition parties never gave that to them.''When PM Modi is giving Eidi to Muslims Opposition leaders are getting upset.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD