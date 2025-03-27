HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Minor fire outside Egmore railway station in TN; none injured

Thu, 27 March 2025
17:56
File image
A minor fire erupted outside the Chennai Egmore Railway Station here on Thursday, but it only damaged a cable, officials said. 

Rail traffic to and from South Tamil Nadu is primarily operated from Chennai. 

Trains on the busy Chennai BeachChengalpet route also halt at this station. 

"A minor fire occurred at 14:55 hours outside Egmore Railway Station, near Gandhi Irwin Road. The fire service was immediately informed, and the fire was brought under control by 15:10 hours." 

"The fire only affected the telecom cable, and this minor incident did not have any impact on train operations or information systems. The cause of the fire is under investigation," they added. -- PTI

