Minor boy converted to Islam in UP; 3 detained

15:21

A minor boy was allegedly converted to Islam by promising him to give money in the Civil Lines police station area in Muzaffarnagar, an official said on Thursday.





Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav told reporters that three accused -- Imran, Noor Ali, and Mange Ram -- have been taken into custody for interrogation.





The FIR was registered under relevant sections of BNS and UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, police said.





According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the boy, a student of class eight was allegedly pressured to convert for money.





The family members alleged that the boy was also circumcised by a Hindu barber. The boy has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigations are underway, officials added. -- PTI