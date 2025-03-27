HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor boy converted to Islam in UP; 3 detained

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
15:21
image
A minor boy was allegedly converted to Islam by promising him to give money in the Civil Lines police station area in Muzaffarnagar, an official said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav told reporters that three accused -- Imran, Noor Ali, and Mange Ram -- have been taken into custody for interrogation.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of BNS and UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the boy, a student of class eight was allegedly pressured to convert for money.

The family members alleged that the boy was also circumcised by a Hindu barber. The boy has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigations are underway, officials added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house
LIVE! Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house

Putin to visit India, dates being worked out
Putin to visit India, dates being worked out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. The visit is currently being prepared, though the dates have not yet been...

Rana Sanga remark: Attacked SP MP refuses to aplogise
Rana Sanga remark: Attacked SP MP refuses to aplogise

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Thursday said he will not apologise for his remarks on Rana Sanga because one cannot deny history.

1 In 5 Super Rich Indians Plans To Move Abroad
1 In 5 Super Rich Indians Plans To Move Abroad

These super-rich Indians intend to reside in their chosen host country permanently while retaining their Indian citizenship.

Empuraan Review
Empuraan Review

L2: Empuraan is an ambitious sequel that is bigger, bolder and timid in equal measure, observes Arjun Menon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD