Maha council admits privilege notice against Kamra

Thu, 27 March 2025
20:29
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
The Maharashtra legislative council has admitted a breach of privilege notice against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly insulting deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent performance. 

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare has also been named in the notice. Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde told PTI on Thursday he has accepted a privilege notice against Kunal Kamra over the 'traitor' jibe and had forwarded it to the Privileges Committee. 

The controversy stems from Kamra's recent show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Eknath Shinde. 

The act prompted a backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night. 

"I have accepted the notice of breach of privilege against Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sushma Andhare and have sent it to Privilege Committee chairman Prasad Lad. The future course of action regarding the motion will be decided by the committee," Ram Shinde said. 

The notice was originally moved on Wednesday by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who also serves as Leader of the House. -- PTI

