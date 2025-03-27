LIVE! Remove ASI cover for Aurangzeb tomb: Shiv Sena to Centre

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Remove ASI cover for Aurangzeb tomb: Shiv Sena to Centre

Thu, 27 March 2025
21:58
Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said his ruling Shiv Sena party has asked the Union government to remove the protected monument' status to Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.   

"Our party MP Rahul Shewale today met Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and put forth the demand in a memorandum to him," Desai said. 

After the nod to lift the protected monument status, the state government will take action within the framework of law, Desai said. 

Organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been demanding removal of the tomb. 

On March 17, tensions escalated in Nagpur when protesters demanding the demolition of the Mughal emperor's tomb allegedly burnt a picture of Aurangzeb and chadar' (green cloth). 

A mob attacked homes, set vehicles on fire, and went on a rampage. 

The Archaeological Survey of India protects Aurangzeb's tomb, about 30 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as a monument of national importance' under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. -- PTI




