K'taka CID begins probe into 'honeytrap' attempt on state minister Rajanna

Thu, 27 March 2025
22:18
Karnataka cooperation minister K N Rajanna (left) with CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka cooperation minister K N Rajanna's son and Congress MLC K N Rajendra on Thursday said officials from the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police have begun a preliminary investigation into the alleged attempts to "honeytrap" his father and had visited his official residence. 

He stated that he had met Karnataka DGP and IGP Alok Mohan today to share information regarding an alleged attempt to "murder" him. 

"I believe the ('honeytrap' attempts) case has been handed over to the CID. The CID visited the government house (allocated to Rajanna) on Jayamahal Road here and questioned the staff. They have initiated a preliminary inquirythis is the information I have," Rajendra said. 

Speaking to reporters, he said since the DGP had assigned the case to the CID, they began their investigation today: "It is based on the petition submitted to the home minister." 

On Tuesday, Rajanna had submitted a petition to State home minister G Parameshwara, seeking a probe and necessary action regarding the alleged attempts to "honeytrap" him. 

Parameshwara stated that the government would examine Rajanna's petition judiciously within the framework of the law and take necessary action after consulting legal experts and discussing it with the Chief Minister. 

Last Thursday, Rajanna informed the Assembly that "honeytrap" attempts had been made on him and that at least 48 politicians across parties had fallen victim to such schemes. -- PTI

IPL Updates: Pooran slams 18-ball fifty
Remove ASI cover for Aurangzeb tomb: Sena to Centre
Willing to work with India on LAC issue: Chinese army
China's military has said it is willing to work with India to find a solution to the border issue, while also pushing for sound and stable defence ties. The statement comes after recent meetings between officials from both countries to...

Putin to visit India, dates being worked out
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. The visit is currently being prepared, though the dates have not yet been...

2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that two more constituents of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Hurriyat Conference, J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have abandoned separatism and pledged allegiance to the new...

