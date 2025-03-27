K'taka CID begins probe into 'honeytrap' attempt on state minister Rajanna

22:18

Karnataka cooperation minister K N Rajanna (left) with CM Siddaramaiah





He stated that he had met Karnataka DGP and IGP Alok Mohan today to share information regarding an alleged attempt to "murder" him.





"I believe the ('honeytrap' attempts) case has been handed over to the CID. The CID visited the government house (allocated to Rajanna) on Jayamahal Road here and questioned the staff. They have initiated a preliminary inquirythis is the information I have," Rajendra said.





Speaking to reporters, he said since the DGP had assigned the case to the CID, they began their investigation today: "It is based on the petition submitted to the home minister."





On Tuesday, Rajanna had submitted a petition to State home minister G Parameshwara, seeking a probe and necessary action regarding the alleged attempts to "honeytrap" him.





Parameshwara stated that the government would examine Rajanna's petition judiciously within the framework of the law and take necessary action after consulting legal experts and discussing it with the Chief Minister.





Last Thursday, Rajanna informed the Assembly that "honeytrap" attempts had been made on him and that at least 48 politicians across parties had fallen victim to such schemes. -- PTI

