Khallas! Security cramping my style, says Salman

12:57





The security protocol has impacted his daily routine, Khan told reporters on Wednesday night.





"I cannot do anything about it (security). Khallas. So I go from Galaxy (home) to shoot, to Galaxy, no detours."





The 59-year-old could earlier be seen cycling around the city unhindered by his security team. In April 2024, two men belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Khan's building.





After this, security was enhanced with bulletproof glass protecting his balcony and CCTV cameras keeping watch on the road outside. Two months later, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have discovered a plot to kill the actor when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.





Asked about the elaborate security around him, Khan said, "You guys are sweet; that's why they are sweet to you. I don't wish for them to be sweet with those people who are not sweet. It's not when I'm with the press, but when I'm without the press. This (security) cramps my style," Khan said in the interaction ahead of the release of his film "Sikander" this Sunday. PTI

Salman Khan says heightened security due to death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has significantly restricted his movements and cramped his style.