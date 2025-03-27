HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Karnataka: Milk prices to increase by Rs 4 per litre from April 1

Thu, 27 March 2025
19:08
File image
The Karnataka government on Thursday announced an increase in the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 per litre, effective from April 1. 

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.  

The move aims to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing.  

Following the meeting, Karnataka minister for animal husbandry K Venkatesh made the announcement while speaking to reporters:  "In a Karnataka Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was agreed to increase the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 per litre/kg in order to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing. Steps will be taken to ensure that the price revision amount reaches the milk producers of the state directly."  

"In addition, it has been informed to withdraw the price increase of Rs 2 for each 1 litre of Nandini milk with effect from 26th June 2024, and take steps for sale by adopting the current price revision of Rs 4 in 500 ml and one litre package as before," he said.  

On state Cabinet discussion on the rise in price of milk, Karnataka minister HK Patil told reporters, "The decision will be made by KMF (Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited) in consultation with the concerned ministers. The decision may be taken in a day or two. We have left it to KMF to decide, they will make a decision perhaps today."  

BJP Karnataka denounced the move in a social media post on X and termed the Congress government "anti-poor"  "Milk prices hiked by Rs4/-, and the cost of daily essentials is skyrocketing. -- PTI

