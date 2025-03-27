HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Inspiring!: Adani praise for bungee-jumping differently-abled employee

Thu, 27 March 2025
13:49
Courtesy: Screen grab/X
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, penned a heartfelt note for differently abled Kay Mehta, an employee of his organisation who showcased that neither odds nor fear can stop his willpower. 

Kay, a differently abled person, didn't let himself be stopped by his disability and enjoyed the thrill of bungee jumping in Rishikesh. 

In a video shared by Gautam Adani on X, Kay, strapped to his wheelchair, took a leap and experienced the thrill that bungee jumping brings. 

According to Adani, Kay's leap inspires the belief that no odds or fear can stop a person's willpower. 

"Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement. From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower. Kay, you don't just inspire us -- you redefine what it means to be an Adanian. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain #HKKDH," Adani wrote on X. 

Last year, Adani opened the doors to "endless opportunities" for underprivileged cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Adani Foundation reached out to Amir Hussain Lone, a differently abled cricketer, and granted him Rs 67.60 lakh to set up an indoor cricket facility to help him fulfil his long-cherished dream of opening a cricket academy for local children in his village in Anantnag. 

In February, his son Jeet Adani and his wife Diva pledged 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities. 

