08:41

Avik Das, Business Standard



Infosys has laid off 40-45 trainee engineers out of the 1,200 it onboarded between October and November last year, sources said.



According to an email reviewed by Business Standard, the company informed the trainees that they had 'not met the qualifying criteria in the Foundation Skills Training Programme despite the additional preparation time, doubt clearing sessions, and mock assessments,' leading to their termination.