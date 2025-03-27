India May Soon Train Nations On Drug Regulatory Practices

15:41





The project could include drug regulators and inspectors from African, South East Asian, and SAARC countries on drug and regulatory aspects and the sharing of expertise as part of the ministry of external affairs' (MEA's) International Training and Education Center for Health (ITECH) programme.





"A proposal for the same has been forwarded to the MEA, with the body expecting to get an approval for the programme soon," an official from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said.





As part of the programme, countries would be informed on how the quality of drugs is monitored through market surveillance, where drug samples are drawn randomly from the market and manufacturing facilities and tested at government laboratories.





These training programmes will be held at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), an autonomous organisation under the Union health ministry, which has proposed training programmes for the drug regulators.





"Training would be imparted on the various aspects of vaccine and drug trials, drug testing laboratories, and marketing authorisation procedures for new vaccines, biologicals, and drugs," the official said.





As part of the proposal, he added, the expenditure for the programme would be borne by the Centre.The project will be an extension of CDSCO and NIHFW's ongoing training programmes with drug inspectors from the central and state drug authorities.







Sanket Koul, Business Standard In the last two years, 1,477 drug regulators from CDSCO and states have been trained on various drug regulatory aspects at the residential programmes at NIHFW. Besides, 672 state drug regulators were also trained across the country in the last two years.

