HC flashes green light for Union Carbide waste disposal after trials

Thu, 27 March 2025
21:30
File image
File image
The Madhya  Pradesh high court on Thursday allowed the state government to dispose of the chemical waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal at a Pithampur plant after it was told that a trial incineration did not cause any adverse consequences.    

The four-decade-old hazardous waste shall be disposed of in a safe manner at the plant in Dhar district within 72 days, said a division bench of Chief Justice S K Kait and Justice Vivek Jain. 

The government had asked for 72 days to complete the process. 

Some local organisations in Pithampur were opposed to the disposal of the waste near the town, but the government, in its affidavit filed before the court on Thursday, said the three trials of disposal were successful and did not lead to any adverse impact. 

The court then directed the government to ensure that all safety measures were taken, and dispose of the waste. 

The government was asked to file a report on June 30, said senior advocate Naman Nagrath, representing petitioner late Alok Pratap Singh. -- PTI

