Fire personnel remove stuck iron washer from man's private part in Kerala

Thu, 27 March 2025
20:41
If anyone thinks that Fire and Rescue personnel are only responsible for saving human lives through adventurous operations, they are mistaken. 

They also play a crucial role in assisting during critical medical situations when practitioners face difficulties. 

Such an incident occurred at a district hospital in Kanhangad, in this northern Kerala district, on the night of March 25, when doctors sought the assistance of Fire and Rescue personnel to remove an iron washer that had become stuck in the genital area of a 46-year-old man. 

The man had sought treatment at the hospital after experiencing a life-threatening condition, with severe swelling in his private parts, which was affecting urination. 

The iron washer had reportedly been stuck for three days before he sought medical help. 

"It was a challenging, two-hour-long operation. We used a ring cutter, a tool commonly employed to remove rings stuck on fingers, to carefully cut the washer," P V Pavithran, fire and rescue station officer of Kanhangad station, told PTI. 

He said they received a call from a doctor at the district hospital at around 10 pm on March 25, requesting assistance in handling the critical situation. -- PTI

