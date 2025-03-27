ED attaches fresh Rs 44-cr worth assets of Haryana Cong ex-MLA Chhoker

20:11

Congress ex-MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker





A provisional order was issued on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach about 3 acres of agricultural land, 2,487 sq m of commercial plots and 8 residential flats located in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Panipat, the federal agency said in a statement.





Fixed and bank deposits worth Rs 96 lakh have also been attached as part of the same order.





These assets, worth a total Rs 44.55 crore, relate to Chhoker, his sons Vikas Chhoker (also absconding) and Sikandar Chhoker who is out on bail, and their company Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd. among others, it said.





Assets worth over Rs 36 crore were attached by the agency in this case last year.





Dharam Singh Chhoker is a former MLA from the Samalkha assembly seat in Panipat district.





He, however, lost the assembly polls last year from the same seat. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has attached fresh assets worth Rs 44 crore of "absconding" former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and his businessmen sons as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a "fraud" with 1,500 homebuyers in Gurugram.