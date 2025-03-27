HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Disha Salian's father meets senior cop, seeks action

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
21:16
Disha Salian/File image
Disha Salian/File image
The father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian on Thursday met a top Mumbai police officer and sought action on his written complaint demanding registration of a case against Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with her death in 2020. 

Accompanied by his lawyers, Satish Salian, who has claimed his daughter was murdered and alleged a cover-up of the crime, met the joint commissioner of police (crime) at around 3 pm at the police commissioner's office in south Mumbai. 

During the meeting, Satish Salian and his lawyers discussed the issue of registration of an FIR against the persons named in the complaint submitted to the police officer on Tuesday. 

Speaking to media persons later, he said, "I am ready to undergo a narco analysis test today itself. However, along with me, the test should be conducted on the persons named in my application, including Aaditya Thackeray." 

Talking to a regional news channel on Wednesday, Shiv Sena-UBT Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant had demanded a narco test on Satish Salian. 

Narco test, also known as truth serum, is used as an advanced tool for scientific interrogation. 

Asked the purpose of the meeting, Satish Salian's lawyers told the media that the Maharashtra government has said they are in the process of taking cognizance of his complaint, but no FIR has been filed yet. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: SRH reach 96-3 at halfway
IPL Updates: SRH reach 96-3 at halfway

LIVE! Maha council admits privilege notice against Kamra
LIVE! Maha council admits privilege notice against Kamra

Two terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter
Two terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter

Two terrorists were killed and five security personnel were injured in a fierce gun battle in a remote forested area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter, which involved a group of approximately five terrorists,...

Meerut murder impact: Man to fix wife's wedding to lover
Meerut murder impact: Man to fix wife's wedding to lover

A man in Uttar Pradesh facilitated the marriage of his wife to her lover after learning about a recent murder in Meerut where a husband was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover. The man, Bablu, cited concerns for his own safety as...

Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series
Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series

His potential absence from the England tour signals a major transition in India's leadership and batting order.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD