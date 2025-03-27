HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi man bludgeoned to death, body dumped in borewell; 3 held

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
19:34
image
Three people were arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a man to death with bricks and dumping his body in a borewell pit at an under-construction pump house in Delhi, the police said on Thursday. 

The accused have been identified as Suraj (24), Ankit (20), and Abhishek (22), all residents of Swaroop Nagar. 

Suraj and Abhishek were previously involved in three criminal cases each, he said. 

The deceased has been identified as Chandan, police said. Suraj, who was recently arrested in an Arms Act case, suspected that Chandan was responsible for his arrest and conspired with the other two accused to kill him, deputy commissioner of police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said. 

The incident occurred on March 22 when Suraj called Chandan on the pretext of drinking. 

After consuming excessive alcohol, the accused attacked him with bricks and killed him on the spot, he said. 

"They then dumped his body in a borewell pit at an under-construction pump house and covered it with bricks. On March 23, Chandan's family approached the police after he failed to return home," said the DCP. 

A missing person complaint was registered at Swaroop Nagar Police Station. 

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Chandan was last seen with Suraj. 

Based on this lead, Suraj was detained for questioning. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed Ankit and Abhishek's involvement in the matter, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: LSG opt to bowl first against SRH
IPL Updates: LSG opt to bowl first against SRH

LIVE! 2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter
LIVE! 2 terrorists killed, 5 jawans hurt in J-K encounter

Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so
Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so

During the visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said.

2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah
2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that two more constituents of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Hurriyat Conference, J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have abandoned separatism and pledged allegiance to the new...

Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series
Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series

His potential absence from the England tour signals a major transition in India's leadership and batting order.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD