HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court refuses interim bail to Sambhal mosque president

Thu, 27 March 2025
Share:
16:13
image
A local court on Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali and posted his regular plea on April 2, officials said.

Additional district judge II Nirbhay Narayan Rai heard the interim bail plea and dismissed it, said additional district government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini.

Saini said during the hearing, Ali's lawyer argued for interim bail, but the prosecution opposed it, citing serious charges against him, including assembling a mob, inciting violence, damaging public property, and fabricating facts.

Based on these arguments, the court denied interim bail while listing the permanent bail plea for hearing on April 2, he added.

Ali was arrested on March 23.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house
LIVE! Woman shot dead during liquor party at MP house

Putin to visit India, dates being worked out
Putin to visit India, dates being worked out

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. The visit is currently being prepared, though the dates have not yet been...

Rana Sanga remark: Attacked SP MP refuses to aplogise
Rana Sanga remark: Attacked SP MP refuses to aplogise

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Thursday said he will not apologise for his remarks on Rana Sanga because one cannot deny history.

1 In 5 Super Rich Indians Plans To Move Abroad
1 In 5 Super Rich Indians Plans To Move Abroad

These super-rich Indians intend to reside in their chosen host country permanently while retaining their Indian citizenship.

Empuraan Review
Empuraan Review

L2: Empuraan is an ambitious sequel that is bigger, bolder and timid in equal measure, observes Arjun Menon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD