Cash recovery at judge's house example of failed demonetisation: TMC MP

During a discussion on the Finance Bill 2025, she said that at the time of demonetisation, the Prime Minister had said if his policy was wrong, people could give him any punishment they wished.





"What is more revealing of this failed policy of demonetisation than the piles of cash allegedly found and burnt in the home of a jurist?" Ghose asked.





"Is the prime minister ready to face the punishment of the people? ...because these piles of cash are a stark example that the policy of demonetisation has resoundingly failed. This government is a failed government," she said.





Ghose was referring to the alleged cash discovery after a fire broke out at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14.





She recollected that at the time of demonetisation, the Prime Minister said, "If his policy is wrong, please give me any kind of punishment you want".





Stating that sometimes even the Members of Parliament make some mistakes, Ghose said, "Some mistakes creep into what we say but there is one man who never makes a mistake -- the Prime Minister".





Participating in the discussion, M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK) said, "This Union government refuses to learn anything even from its mistakes in the past. Instead of adopting successful governance models, it continues to impose flawed policies, suppress states' rights and push its regressive agenda". -- PTI

