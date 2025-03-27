HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CA final exams to be held thrice a year from 2025: ICAI

Thu, 27 March 2025
22:22
A Final exams will be conducted thrice a year from 2025 instead of two, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced on Thursday. 

Last year, the ICAI took a decision to hold the Intermediate and Foundation course exams three times a year and now the CA Final exams will follow suit, it said. 

"In order to align with global best practices and provide students with greater opportunities, the 26th Council of the ICAI has taken a historic decision to hold the CA Final exam three times a year. This examination was being held twice a year," the ICAI said in a statement. 

"Now, all three levels -- CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation, will have an equal number of attempts each year, providing students more opportunities to sit in the exam. These exams will be held in the month of January, May and September," it added. 

The ICAI said that the Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit will also undergo a transformation. 

"Earlier conducted twice a year in June and December, the Assessment Test for this course will now be held three times a year -- February, June and October, further increasing access and convenience for members," it added. -- PTI

